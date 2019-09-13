Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site hosts 1860s Children’s Day

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site will host it’s 1860s Children’s Day at from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 28.
During this free public event, kids of all ages will engage in fun, hands-on activities.
Children will have the opportunity to learn what life was like during the 1860s when they dip candles, churn butter, make rag dolls, walk on stilts, wash clothes with a washboard and so much more.
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located 312 Dawson Road, New Madrid.
For more information about the event, call the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site at 573-748-5340.
For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, click here to visit the web.
Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.