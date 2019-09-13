Group talks to Cape Girardeau students about vaping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On September 12 the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported two cases of lung related illnesses are confirmed to have been connected to the use of e-cigarettes.
They said seven more cases are currently under investigation.
According to MDHSS, symptoms include cough, chest pain, nausea, fatigue and elevated heart rate.
A group at Cape Central High School called Smoke Busters is making sure more kids don’t end up using tobacco or vaping products by talking to local elementary schools.
“But before vaping was a thing it was just cigarettes and chewing tobacco so it was all based off that and our research was off that and now vaping has become more popular so we have to step it up and do more research,” said Karley Thomas, a member of the group.
Thomas said last year the elementary kids had a lot of questions about vape products, which was shocking. She said this year they are prepared to talk to the kids about vaping.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.