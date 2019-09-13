Fredericktown, Mo. man killed in crash, 2 others injured

(Source: KFVS)
By James Long | September 12, 2019 at 8:19 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 8:20 PM

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man has died following a crash in Iron County, Missouri.

It happened on Wednesday evening, September 11 around 9:35 p.m. on Route E, eight miles east of Arcadia, Mo., according to the State Highway Patrol.

The 23-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram from Fredericktown, Missouri lost control on a curve before the van struck a tree and caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman and 19-year-old both from Fredericktown were taken to regional hospitals by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

