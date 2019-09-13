Carbondale, Ill. man sentenced to dpt. of corrections on weapons charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, Jameel H. Clay, 46, was sentenced for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The sentence stems from an April 2019 incident.
Carr said on April 17, after conducting a series of three heroin buys, detectives with the Carbondale Police Department executed a search warrant at Clay’s residence on New Era Road in Carbondale.
Officials said detectives recovered 20 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, a loaded 9mm pistol and other items of drug packaging and drug dealing.
Carr said Clay is a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Clay pleaded guily to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X Felony and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 Felony carrying a mandatory sentencing range of two to 10 years, on Sept. 10.
Clay’s seven year sentence will be followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release. Clay also currently has a weapons charge pending in Cook County, according to Carr.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department.
