Cape Girardeau business owner facing sexual crimes against juvenile

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau business owner is facing several charges related to sex crimes against a juvenile.
According to court documents, Ronald Braden, of Zalma, is facing charges of statutory rape, child molestation and more out of Bollinger County. The charges were filed in July.
Court documents state that on Thursday, July 18, officials were informed that a female juvenile known to Braden came forward with information about sexual acts that occurred between Braden and herself.
Two separate interviews occurred in Cape Girardeau, Missouri pertaining to this investigation, according to officials. Officials said the first was on Monday, July 22 and the second interview was on Tuesday, July 30.
Official said the juvenile noted that incidents occurred at several other out of state locations such as Pensacola, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, near Dallas, Texas and in Atlanta, Georgia.
The incidents occurring outside of Missouri were described as business trips where she and Braden went alone, court documents said.
Officials said information pertaining to those incidents will be forwarded to jurisdictional authorities in those locations.
These incidents allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2019.
In addition, Braden is accused of similar incidents with the same juvenile in the state of Missouri.
Court documents said those incidents are said to have occurred within Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau, Saint Charles and at an area fire department at which Braden serves as a volunteer.
Officials also said incidents occurring in Poplar Bluff happened when the juvenile was 14 and an incident in Cape Girardeau occurred at the end of 2018 at the business Braden owns.
According to court documents, a search warrant was executed by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at Braden’s home.
Officials said they noticed one room in disarray with all windows open and a fan used for ventilation. Bedding had also been removed from the bed.
Several items of evidence were collected such as swab samples, a comforter found in a bag that was wet to the touch, a diary and a mattress cover.
Braden was not at home at the time, officials said.
However, his wife, Trishcia Braden, was placed under arrest at the home for tampering with physical evidence and taken to the Bollinger County Jail.
During the search of Braden’s home, officials said they found a brown zipper bag in a locked safe appearing to contain thousands of dollars.
Court documents state that Braden had access to travel to numerous areas as he has businesses in several other states.
Officials said due to the large amounts of money found and Braden’s out of state access, it is possible Braden could be a flight risk.
No bond has been set for Braden at this time.
Both pleaded not guilty.
Trishcia Braden’s preliminary court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26 and Ronald Braden’s preliminary court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.
