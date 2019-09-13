Cape Central and Jackson football teams on collision course

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The long standing rivalry between Cape Central and Jackson will resume Friday night, September 13 at the Pit at Jackson High School.
The Indians have dominated the last few meetings between the teams and no doubt Cape Central will be looking for some payback.
Jackson is coached by Brent Eckley while the Tigers are led by first year head coach Kent Gibbs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
This will also be our Heartland Football Friday Game of the Week.
Check out this match up and our other featured games ahead on Heartland Football Friday.
Heartland Football Friday 9/13 featured games:
- Cape Central at Jackson
- Potosi at Perryville
- Kelly at St. Vincent
- East Prairie at Scott City
- Sikeston at Poplar Bluff
- NMCC at Dexter
- Charleston at Doniphan
- Herrin at Du Quoin
- Massac Co. at Anna-Jonesboro
- Pinckneyville at Benton
- Carterville at Murphysboro
