Cape Central and Jackson to face off

(KFVS) - The Cape Tigers and Jackson Indians will face off in Week 4 of Heartland Football Friday. The game in Jackson is our game of the week.
The Indians have won the last three meetings over the Tigers but Cape comes into the game 2-0.
Jackson runs an offense that is one of the best in the Heartland. Cape Central is working under its new head coach Kent Gibbs.
Gibbs is one of the winningest coaches in Southeast Missouri high school history. He is a former Jackson football player and athletic director.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight, a poll is up on our Facebook page to vote for who you believe will win tonight’s match up.
This is the 113th match up between these two schools and you can catch the highlights on Heartland Football Friday.
