Campbell fire officials respond to 2 house fires

Officials from several departments responded to two house fires (Source: Campbell Vol. Fire Dpt)
By Jasmine Adams | September 13, 2019 at 5:49 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:46 AM

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Campbell, Missouri Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to two house fires on Sept. 12

One home was abandoned and next door to an occupied home which it caught on fire.

Officials said everyone got out in time.

Both trucks were on scene and officials said they requested Malden Fire Department for mutual aid.

This was due to extreme temperatures and multiple structures on fire.

Officials said they were able to go save most of the pictures and personal belongings, but the house sustained heavy water damage.

