Woman charged after she struck a man with vehicle in Caruthersville, Mo., police say

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman is facing several charges after Caruthersville, Missouri police said she hit a man with a vehicle.
According to police, on Wednesday, Sept. 11 around 11:26 p.m. they were called to the corner of West 6th Street and Cotton for an assault with a motor vehicle.
When police arrived they spoke to a man who said he came to the area reposes a vehicle.
When attempting to retrieve the vehicle, the man said a woman got into the vehicle and drove away.
As she left the scene she struck the man with the vehicle according to police.
When police found and arrested the woman they also found narcotics on her person.
She was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges for assault third-degree, possession of a controlled substance times two and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia (amphetamine/methamphetamine).
