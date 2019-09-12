State police open road following deadly crash in Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police reported a deadly crash in Trigg County around 4:30 a.m.
Officials said Trigg County Emergency Management reported that KY 525/New Hope Road was restricted to one lane due to the crash.
That roadway is now open. This is east of the intersection with KY 139/South Road in Trigg County.
A crash reconstruction investigation officer was on the scene, officials said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Several Trigg County emergency response agencies assisted at the crash site.
