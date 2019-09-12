SIU launches search for chancellor for Carbondale campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The search is on again for a new chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
The University is also currently searching for a system president.
SIU Board of Trustees Chair J. Phil Gilbert spoke at the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, September 12.
He noted that a new president should be in place in time to interview candidates and recommended the appointment of a new chancellor. He said the goal was to appoint a Carbondale chancellor in about six months.
According to current Interim SIU System President Dr. Kevin Dorsey, the system office will move forward immediately to establish an advisory search committee according to guidelines established by the Board.
Marc Morris, the interim director of the School of Accountancy, agreed to chair the committee.
According to the University the membership will reflect its many constituencies.
Current Interim Chancellor John M. Dunn said he welcomes the search.
Dunn’s appointment as interim chancellor went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019. It was set to end on Dec. 31, 2020 or when a new chancellor was appointed.
