Sikeston DPS employee on administrative leave following social media posts

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave.
Chief James McMillen said a complaint was made in reference to a social media post made by the employee.
The citizen who made the complaint had concerns about the employee’s alleged inflammatory statements on Facebook and him being employed with the city.
The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said they sent copies of the comments to department officials, leading to the investigation.
They released a statement on Thursday.
According to the group, the comments included: “I get to choose whom I dislike and it just so happens to be all muslims [sic] and their beliefs.”
They said other comments included calling for the deportation of American Muslims and calling the Quran, “filthy koran [sic],” and Islam a “filthy religion.”
Chief McMillen said he has reviewed the statements.
The employee is on administrative leave pending the investigation of this matter.
McMillen said he is taking the complaint very seriously.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.