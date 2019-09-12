Senzatela’s strong outing leads Rockies past Cards 2-1

Rockies: CF Ramiel Tapia crumpled to the ground in pain after fouling a pitch off the inside of his right knee in the second inning. He was tended to by team trainers and managed to walk off the injury to complete the at-bat, grounding out to second. He was replaced in the lineup an inning later by Sam Hilliard. ... LHP Kyle Freeland threw about 25 pitches in his second bullpen session since straining his left groin Aug. 20. "He threw well, great intensity," Rockies manager Bud Black before the game. "He threw the ball with a great deal of conviction. He didn't show any signs of the injury. We're still being cautious. We're going to see how he comes out of it (Thursday)."