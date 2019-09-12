Ring sells for $19K at Mo. 2019 Unclaimed Property Auction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) -The 2019 Unclaimed Property Auction for Missouri was held at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield on Sept. 10 and 11.
According to State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s Office, the state auction earned $175,774.05 for account owners.
More than two thousand items were up for bid including old coins and currency, jewelry and sports memorabilia.
The Treasurer’s Office said the single largest bid was for a ring which sold for $19,000.
The Treasurer’s Office states the auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the State after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.
All proceeds from Unclaimed Property Auctions will reportedly be held until claimed by the rightful owners or their heirs.
Unclaimed Property in Missouri can be searched for and claimed through this link.
