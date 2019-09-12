Possible Mo. medical marijuana growing and selling locations released

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released medical marijuana license applicant information.
As of August 19, 2019, the department recorded 2,163 total applications.
Here’s a map of where some of those facilities could be located, according to information from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
These locations are not finalized, but they are the locations applicants applied to have their facility. Lisa Cox, Communications Director for DHSS, said to expect application approvals or denials by the end of 2019.
“I don’t think it will really affect my business at all. I think it will just be beneficial to the people that need the medical marijuana,” said Tim Fischbeck who owns Blue Diamond Sports Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to the information from DHSS, if approved, medical marijuana dispensaries could be located next door or across the street from Fischbeck’s bar.
“It’ll bring more people down, more shoppers down here. I think because ya know coming to see the shopping down here, you’ll get down to know the downtown area," said Fischbeck.
According to DHSS information about medical marijuana license applicants, the only county in Southeast Missouri without an application for a future site is Carter County.
Cape Girardeau County received the most interest with 37 total applications for medical marijuana cultivation sites, dispensaries, infused product manufacturers, transporters, and testing laboratories.
“It’s a different flavor for town ya know. Something different for the town,” said Fischbeck.
Cox with DHSS said the department expects to approve or decline the medical marijuana license applications by the end of 2019.
