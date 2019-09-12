Poplar Bluff nail factory helps Mo. capitol recover from tornado

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - As a Heartland nail factory bounces back from harmful steel tariffs they’re contributing to a tornado recovery effort in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Mid Continent Steel and Wire is donating one million nails to the Habitat Humanity in Missouri’s capital city.
This summer a tornado tore through numerous buildings there, and the donated nails will be used to rebuild and replace the damaged homes.
Chris Pratt manages the Poplar Bluff nail factory.
He says they know what it’s like to fight back from a hardship when the company lost money and had to downsize because of steel tariffs.
“We understand what the town and community of Jeff City is going through to try to rebuild, he said. "Something that we would have never seen coming before put this company in dire straights and we’ve clawed our way back. We know what it takes and we are just honored to be able to contribute to rebuilding that community.”
Since being granted their steel tariff exclusions in April, the Poplar Bluff nail factory has hired more than 100 employees and plans to hire more.
The one million donated nails will arrive in Jefferson City on September 12, 2019.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.