Metropolis, Ill. man arrested on gun, stolen credit card charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Following two different investigations, a southern Illinois man is facing gun and credit card fraud charges.
Brannon L. Rowe, 40, had been involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card in McCracken County in July 2019, according to the McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.
It was learned Rowe used a stolen credit card at several area businesses charging over $600. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
In August 2019, Metoropolis police informed the sheriff’s office that Rowe, a convicted felon, had sold a shotgun at a McCracken County business.
On September 10, Rowe was extradited to Kentucky from Illinois and was arrested on the fraudulent use of a credit card warrant. He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
On September 12, detectives received confirmation from Tennessee authorities on Rowe’s felony criminal history, and charged him for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Both investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected.
