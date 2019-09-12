Metropolis, Ill. man arrested on gun, stolen credit card charges

Brannon Rowe (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By James Long | September 12, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:37 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Following two different investigations, a southern Illinois man is facing gun and credit card fraud charges.

Brannon L. Rowe, 40, had been involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card in McCracken County in July 2019, according to the McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office.

It was learned Rowe used a stolen credit card at several area businesses charging over $600. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

In August 2019, Metoropolis police informed the sheriff’s office that Rowe, a convicted felon, had sold a shotgun at a McCracken County business.

On September 10, Rowe was extradited to Kentucky from Illinois and was arrested on the fraudulent use of a credit card warrant. He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.

On September 12, detectives received confirmation from Tennessee authorities on Rowe’s felony criminal history, and charged him for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Both investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected.

