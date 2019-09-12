Mayor Pete Buttigieg to campaign in Louisville next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pete Buttigieg, also known as "Mayor Pete," will be the latest 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to campaign in Louisville next week.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012, will visit the Butchertown nightclub Play on Tuesday.
Rivals Bernie Sanders and Tim Ryan also have made stops in Louisville this summer.
Buttigieg is no stranger to Louisville. He was the keynote speaker at a Leadership Louisville event last year.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.