Ky. State Police announces statewide Victims Assistance Program

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - A new initiative will help provide trained advocates at every Kentucky State Police post to support and help victims of crime.
Governor Matt Bevin, KSP, the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the federal Office of Justice Programs made the announcement on Thursday, September 12.
According to the governor’s office, KSP is among the first state police agencies to implement the program on a statewide basis.
The program, called Victim Advocate Support Services, will launch in the fall.
Advocates will provide care to crime victims, or those involved in traumatic events, such as immediate resources like mental health services, crisis intervention or legal support.
They would serve as liaisons between law enforcement and the victim, helping them navigate the system while allowing detectives to focus on the details of the case.
One advocate will be assigned to each of KSP’s 16 posts throughout the state.
The VASS program is funded through the federal Department of Justice’s Victims of Crime Advocacy grant program.
In August, the Grants Management Branch in the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which administers VOCA funds in Kentucky, awarded KSP $2.5 million for the program. KSP is providing a $632,000 match.
In addition, the grant will fund vehicles for each position and a program director. It included funds for staff to attend training in trauma-centered care, compassion fatigue and victim advocacy.
KSP will also work with community-based agencies to develop a resource guide for each post’s service area.
According to the governor’s office, KSP has started interviewing and hiring victim advocates and will start offering services as soon as the hiring process is complete.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.