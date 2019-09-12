$900K environmental grant awarded to SIU

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Southern Illinois University Carbondale at $900,000 grant.
It’s for a unique solar photovoltaic plus energy storage and communication resiliency project, accoridng to the EPA.
The “SIU Solar + Storage project” will have over 150 kilowatts of solar generation and 310k Wh of storage capacity in a highly-visible section of campus at the College of Engineering.
This will help reduce dependency on electricity and be an educational tool.
The SIU Solar + Storage project will provide energy savings and emergency communications resiliency for the campus and Carbondale community as well as enhance educational opportunities for the University’s College of Engineering,” said Director John J. Kim. “Illinois EPA looks forward to watching the project evolve as students engage with the technology from different perspectives.”
