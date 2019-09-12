ISP, Fire Marshal investigating missing person, fire in Tamms, Ill.

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing person’s investigation is underway in southern Illinois after a residential fire.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating, according to Illinois State Police District 22.
The fire happened at a home on McDaniel School Road in rural Tamms on September 10. The resident of the home, Larry L. McNelly, has not been found.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 7 investigations at (618) 542-2171.
Stay with Heartland News for updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.