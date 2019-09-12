Ill. State Rep. Reitz partners with Cell Phones for Soldiers

RED BUD, Ill. (KFVS) - Cell Phones for Soldiers is a charity that helps service members stay connected to their families.
According to his office, Illinois State Rep. Nathan Reitz recently sent another collection of donated phones to the charity.
“The brave men and women serving our country in the armed forces deserve to be able to stay in touch with their family, friends and loved ones, which can be a challenge in some situations,” Reitz said. “My office is partnering with Cell Phones for Soldiers to help service members and their families stay connected. If anyone has a cell phone that they are no longer using, I encourage them to donate it to this cause through my district office. That phone is worth the cost of an invaluable connection to home for a soldier fighting overseas.”
State Rep. Reitz said his office is a drop off point for used cell phones to give to the organization.
The old phones are recycled to fund the purchase of calling cards for soldiers stationed abroad.
The office is located at 124 Locust St. in Red Bud, Ill.
For more information, please contact Reitz’s constituent service office at 618-282-7284 or by email at RepNReitz@Gmail.com.
