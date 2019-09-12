High Temperatures and Humidity Levels Today

A mostly clear, mild, and muggy morning across the Heartland. Today will be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s again with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There is a very small chance of an isolated pop-up shower/storm today.
Friday, it will be a hot day, but a cold front will push through during the afternoon. There will be chances for a few showers and storms during this time.
We are looking to have ‘cooler’ (but still above average) temperatures heading into Saturday; however, the heat and humidity will rise once again Sunday heading into the beginning of next week. We will be watching a disturbance over the Atlantic Ocean that could track our way and bring the Heartland much needed rain next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.