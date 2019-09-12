First Alert Thursday Forecast

One more hot, humid and mainly sunny day before some minor changes begin on Friday. Today could end up as the hottest afternoon of the week thus far, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew point temps near 70 will help push afternoon heat indices above 100. An isolated afternoon shower may pop up but probably less than a 10% chance. On Friday a very weak cold front will sag in from the north….switching our winds to a northerly direction. Right now it looks like there may be a few late day showers or thunderstorms behind the front….but only a small chance overall….and those should gradually fizzle after sunset. Highs tomorrow will be a bit lower in the north behind the front but could still exceed 90 in the south…but slightly cooler and less humid air will be blowing in Friday night.