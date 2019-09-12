First Alert Thursday Forecast

One more hot, humid and mainly sunny day before some minor changes begin on Friday. Today could end up as the hottest afternoon of the week thus far, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Dew point temps near 70 will help push afternoon heat indices above 100. An isolated afternoon shower may pop up but probably less than a 10% chance. On Friday a very weak cold front will sag in from the north….switching our winds to a northerly direction. Right now it looks like there may be a few late day showers or thunderstorms behind the front….but only a small chance overall….and those should gradually fizzle after sunset. Highs tomorrow will be a bit lower in the north behind the front but could still exceed 90 in the south…but slightly cooler and less humid air will be blowing in Friday night.
The pattern from the weekend and into next week is looking a bit less hot, but still above average for mid-September….as another upper ridge builds over the area again. By late next week a pattern shift should allow a bit more moisture to come in from the south, with more clouds and a slight chance of showers…but currently the best chance of rain looks to be way next Friday 9/20 as a stronger cold front finally arrives from the west.
