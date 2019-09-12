Deputies rescue man pinned under tractor

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Cape Girardeau County deputies helped rescue a man from a terrifying situation on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The deputies were called to a private property near CR 638 where a tractor had overturned.
According to the Cape Giradeau County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor had overturned and pinned the operator underneath.
The Sheriff’s Office said the operator was not able to get out from under the tractor, but was able to use his cell phone to call for help.
When the deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reports they were able to pull the man free.
A photo posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows one of the deputies arm-in-arm walking away from the crash scene.
The second photo posted on Facebook show the blue tractor laying on its side with two wheels off of the ground.
It is not clear if the operator suffered any injuries or what caused the tractor to overturn.
