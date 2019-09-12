Crews respond to fire call at Red Lobster in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau fire crews were called to Red Lobster around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, September 11.
The restaurant is located at 3269 William Street.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mark Hasheider says several units were called to the scene including firefighters from Jackson and Scott City.
A preliminary investigation shows a small fire was near the left front of the entrance.
As of 8:30 p.m. the fire was extinguished and crews were checking for hot spots.
The restaurant was evacuated. There were no injuries reported.
The health department has also been called as is standard procedure, according to Asst. Chief Hasheider.
It appears the restaurant closed for the rest of the evening.
According to Battlion Chief Randy Morris, an alarm triggered in Auburn Place Hotel nearby due to a drop in water pressure from fighting the fire. A lot of people were outside at the time. The hotel was not evacuated according to the front desk.
