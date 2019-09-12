Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge asks for cleanup volunteers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY Ill, (KFVS) - Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and the Friends of Crab Orchard will be hosting their annual Cleanup.
It will be held Saturday, September 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in support of National Public Lands Day.
This event is located at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1.5 miles west of John A. Logan College on the south side of New Rt. 13.
People of all ages are encouraged to participate in this Refuge tradition and lend a hand caring for the Refuge. The first 100 participants to register will receive a free t-shirt.
A free breakfast prior to, and a free lunch following the Refuge Cleanup will be provided by the Friends of Crab Orchard.
For additional information contact the refuge visitor center at 618-997-3344, email us at craborchard@fws.gov or write to: Refuge Manager, 8588 Route 148, Marion, Ill. 62959.
