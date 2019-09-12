A cold front will head our way tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures across the Heartland. Most areas have reached the lower 90s and a few areas will hit the middle 90s before the afternoon is through. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon and there is a very slight chance a pop-up shower could occur, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.