A cold front will head our way tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures across the Heartland. Most areas have reached the lower 90s and a few areas will hit the middle 90s before the afternoon is through. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon and there is a very slight chance a pop-up shower could occur, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 80s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday we will be watching a cold front move through the area throughout the day. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop as this front moves through the area. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the middle 80s north to lower 90s south.
