City of Herrin holds ribbon cutting railroad’s inaugural run

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A locomotive brought rail cars to Herrin on Thursday, September 12.
It’s all part of the Herrin Railroad Inaugural Run.
Since 1986, the City said it has owned the rail line, facilities and equipment in and around the city that connects east of the city to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail Company, which is a Class I Rail Operating Company.
According to the City, there is no record of it receiving any revenue from its ownership of the rail line and facilities for the past 33 years.
In April 2019, the City entered into a multi-year contract with AMS Service LLC of Nesbit, Miss., to operate what will now be known as Herrin Railroad LLC. It will be a Class III Rail Operating Company.
AMS Service acquired Southern Illinois Railcar Repair in Carterville in the past year, and has since reopened its doors and expanded operation. In its agreement with the City, AMS Service is paying the City a monthly minimum with provisions for income sharing.
According to the City, they will be further expanding its railcar services to them, creating new jobs and making for a reliable industrial rail service for the community.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.