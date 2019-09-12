Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect after high-speed chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase.
On Thursday morning, September 12, police tried to pull over a blue 2014 Honda Civic that was going north on Interstate 55 for traffic violations.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the driver did not stop for lights and sirens and got off at the La Salle Exit. He said the driver then drove on Route W, County Road 618, County Road 621, South Sprigg, Lexington and sped up on Sprigg near Lexington.
Hann said as the suspected started driving recklessly and approached high-traffic areas, officers stopped the chase for public safety.
Police patrolled the area and found the vehicle abandoned near the downtown area.
According to Hann, officers had the vehicle towed and have information regarding the driver’s identity.
He added that they don’t believe the suspect is a danger to the public other than putting the public in jeopardy by trying flee from police.
