3 arrested on drug, stolen gun charges in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois Police have arrested three people following a stolen gun investigation and search warrant.
A “tactical search warrant” was performed on Thursday, September 12 on N. Bentley Street in Marion.
It was learned those inside were suspected to be involved crystal ice meth distribution, and also had suspected stolen guns.
A search of the home revealed 21 guns suspected to be stolen, ammunition, methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.
Ryan Thomas, 40, was cited for meth delivery, gunrunning, aggravated possession of stolen firearms and defacing the I.D. marks on a firearm.
Brandy Antonacci, 40, was cited for aggravated possession of stolen firearms.
Philip Castellano, 37, was cited for for aggravated possession of stolen firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas, Antonacci and Castelleno were all taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting a court appearance.
