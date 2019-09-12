American Pharoah filly sells for record $8.2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A filly by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has sold for a record breaking price.
The filly, who is a half-sister to four-time champion Beholder, Grade 1 winner Mendelssohn and Grade 1 winner and leading sire Into Mischief sold for a record $8.2 million to Mandy Pope’s Whisper Hill Farm.
The $8.2 million price set a September Sale record for a filly and equals the fourth-highest price for a yearling sold at the auction. It is the highest price paid at the September Sale since the $11.7 million given for Meydan City in 2006.
Eight yearlings brought seven-figure prices for the final session of the three-day premier Book 1 Catalog, driving gross sales for the session to more than $65 million and average price to more than $524,855.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.