Ameren Illinois to host Energy Bill Payment Assistance event

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois and Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council will be hosting a customer assistance event on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.
Organizers said the event is to help low-income eligible Carbondale customers with a one-time energy assistance grant from up to $150.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until funds for the grant run out.
Ameren said the limited funds are available on a first-come-first served basis.
Customers wanting to apply for the grants must bring a copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, proof of 30-day income (pay stub) and a photo ID.
According to Ameren Illinois, the chart below shows who meets the low-income eligibility requirements.
Also at the event, there will be energy efficient demonstrations, tips on reducing energy usage and giveaways.
