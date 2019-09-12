Ameren Illinois to host Energy Bill Payment Assistance event

Ameren Illinois and Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council are hosting a customer assistance event Friday, Sept. 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center. (Source: Ameren)
September 12, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois and Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council will be hosting a customer assistance event on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Organizers said the event is to help low-income eligible Carbondale customers with a one-time energy assistance grant from up to $150.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until funds for the grant run out.

Ameren said the limited funds are available on a first-come-first served basis.

Customers wanting to apply for the grants must bring a copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, proof of 30-day income (pay stub) and a photo ID.

According to Ameren Illinois, the chart below shows who meets the low-income eligibility requirements.

Family Size 30-Day Max Income
1 $ 2,082
2 $ 2,818
3 $ 3,555
4 $ 4,292
5 $ 5,028
6 $ 5,765
7 $ 6,502
8 $ 7,238
9 $ 7,975
10 $ 8,712

(Maximum 30-day income based on federal income guidelines.)

Also at the event, there will be energy efficient demonstrations, tips on reducing energy usage and giveaways.

