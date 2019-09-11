Two men indicted for homicide in Tenn. shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two additional men have been indicted for homicide in the shooting death of a Martin, Tennessee man.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, a Weakley County Grand Jury indicted Kalib Jones, 20 of Scott’s Hill, Tenn., and Isiah Hart, 20 of Lexington, Tenn.
Jones and Hart were indicted for first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Both are accused in the shooting death of Luke Greene on the 100 block of Meadowbrook Lane on Saturday, May 11.
After an investigation, Martin Police arrested Raschad L. Windham, 20 of Martin.
Windham was charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.