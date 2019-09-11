Traffic diverted on KY 1377 in Carlisle Co. for crash involving semi-truck hauling hogs

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Traffic is being diverted on 1377 after a semi truck hauling hogs crashed.
According to Keith Todd, spokesman with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Carlisle County Emergency Management Agency reported an overturned truck is blocking a section of KY 1377 near Comet Road.
The crash was along KY 1377, just over 4 miles east of U.S. 51.
They said the truck was hauling a load of hogs and early reports indicated about 37 hogs died as a result of the crash.
The estimated duration was about three hours.
Schools in the area were letting out at 3 p.m.
According to the Carlisle County School Board Office, traffic to the school was being diverted. Drivers on 1377 could not turn to go to Bardwell, and many had to turn around and take alternate routes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.