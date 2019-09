Another warm, calm evening expected across the Heartland. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday will be almost a carbon copy of your Wednesday forecast. Highs will climb back into the lower and mid 90s with mainly sunny skies. A cold front will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along with it on Friday. Behind the front, it will still be hot, but it will be a little less humid.