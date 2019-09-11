State Rep. Holly Rehder launches State Senate campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Representative Holly Rehder is looking to continue her political career in the Missouri Senate.
Rehder announced on Facebook, her campaign for Missouri’s 27th district.
District 27 is currently held by Senator Wayne Wallingford, who has held the office since 2012.
Rehder was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2012 and held the office since then and will term out once the current congress is over.
Welfare reform, Second Amendment rights, anti-abortion, and fighting the opioid epidemic are the principal points to Rehder’s platform.
