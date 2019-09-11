Several stolen items from reported thefts recovered in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Property that was reported stolen in McCracken County, Kentucky has been recovered.
Sheriff’s department officials said they have been actively investigating numerous thefts from storage units, barns, trailers, etc. over the past several months.
An investigation was conducted with the assistance of multiple other agencies in the area and southern Illinois.
Officials said the Massac County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the county.
This led to officials seizing a large amount of stolen property.
After this, McCracken County officials executed a search warrant on a storage unit in McCracken County.
There, detectives seized property that was known to be stolen and a large amount of additional property that has not been confirmed as stolen.
Officials said the property seized includes antique glassware, antique lamps, an antique stoplight, multiple propane heaters, hand and power tools, type writer, collection of hand painted lead soldiers, stage lighting, a 4 wheeler among other things.
McCracken County officials are asking for any victim of theft from a storage unit or similar to contact them.
Potential property owners will be asked to provide a description of the property stolen along with a police report or information that proves they fell victim to theft.
Please contact either Massac County Sheriff’s Department at 618-524-2912 or McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 for assistance in identifying any property.
