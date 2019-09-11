Pink Up: Gordonville, Mo. woman gives back to the community that helped her

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Give and receive, that’s the motto one Gordonville woman is making sure to live by after benefiting from Pink Up.
When someone donates to Pink Up, 100 percent of the funds stay local. That money helped Tami Tyler and now she’s paying it forward.
Everyone needs a boost from time to time. Tami Tyler loves doing that for riders at at Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship in Oak Ridge, Mo.
“With my extra time I want to try and pay it back to the community in anyway that I can,” said Tami.
Tami knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of community help. This stay-at-home mother of three found herself past due for a mammogram, but didn’t have room in the family budget.
Her doctor told her to reach out to Saint Francis Healthcare System to see if the Pink Up Program could pay for the cancer prevention screening she needed.
“Pink Up is a program that we developed over 10 years ago in order to provide cancer care for those who are uninsured or under-insured,” said Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of Marketing and The Foundation at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Tami qualified, and underwent a mammogram that gave her a clean bill of health.
“So, it means to world to me to be able to do that,” said Tami. “To be able to go and know that’s one bill I don’t have to pay.”
Now she can focus on her husband and kids. Including her youngest son Mikey, who has a rare form of childhood epilepsy.
“I need to be available for Mikey 24-7 if he’s having issues at school,” explained Tami. “Numerous doctors appointments all they time, you can imagine.”
Tami said Pink Up gives her peace of mind knowing she’s taken care of, so she can take care of those around her.
“Oh it means everything and especially what it’s for, it’s for my health and I need to stay healthy for my family they depend on me,” said Tami.
If you are interested in donating to Pink Up you can give online at pinkup.org or call the foundation at 573-331-5133.
