Patriot Day First Responders Appreciation BBQ to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A meal to honor first responders will be held on Patriot Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 11.
The public and all first responders have been invited to the free First Responders Appreciation BBQ at Memorial Plaza at Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
The event begins at 3 p.m. and will last until dusk.
Food and drink will be served up free to the public.
Hundreds of American flags will welcome those attending the appreciation meal.
The flags lines the path at Cape County North that leads to the Veterans of foreign wars memorial.
This is the 29th year that the “Avenue of Flags” has been on display.
