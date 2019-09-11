Nationwide search by FBI for identity of individual, may have information on child sexual assault victim

(KFVS) - The identity of an unknown male who may have information pertaining to the identity of a child sexual assault victim is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
This is part of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation by the FBI.
FBI officials said photographs and an informational poster can be found here.
The male is referred to as John Doe 41.
He is described as an African-American male, likely between 18 and 20 years old.
FBI officials said his build appears to be thin, with black hair.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
A video of John Doe 41 shows him with a child was noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018.
The video is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018.
This information is being disseminated nationwide.
Officials said investigators do not know which region of the country this individual may be located.
