Jackson, Mo. students climb stairs with fire gear on

“One of the challenges right now is these are students that weren’t born when the event took place. So it’s hard to make that connection," Jackson Social Studies Instructor Travis Dambach said. “They’ve got to understand it, honestly because the world they live in now is pretty much dictated by that event. With them not living through it and not experiencing it, this is going to understand them why certain things are the way they are; security at airports and just the overall nature of security.”