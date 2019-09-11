Group looking to construct tiny home community for homeless veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An area of South Louisville, just off Dixie Highway, could transform into a small community of tiny houses for homeless veterans.
An empty lot on Stuart Avenue was donated to the outreach program, Veteran’s Club, in order to make it possible.
The land was donated by Chris Thieneman who saw it as a chance to pass up on his own opportunity to provide one for veterans. Now it’s in the hands of the Veteran’s Club and its founder Jeremy Harrell.
“[Jeremy’s] vision for this property is different than mine,” said Thieneman, “and I said that’s fine, I’m donating it to the veterans.”
The plan is for around 30 small homes and a community center, that residents could stay for up to 12 months at a time, to get a chance to get back up on their feet.
"I just envision this amazing, clean, sober living community of healing and restoration," said Harrell.
The proposed plan would essentially extend Stuart Avenue and connect two neighborhoods by way of the veterans community. It’s a plan that has a lot of support, but it also has some drawn some concern.
"My concern is, I'm afraid if it falls through or something, what they're going to do with the land," said Phillip Whitaker, a long time neighbor .
Whitaker has lived just a few houses down from the empty lot for over 20 years. He says some of his neighbors have also expressed concern about the project, but ultimately he's just happy to see something done at all.
"I want the community to understand that we want them to be a part of what we're doing," said Harrell.
The area still needs to be rezoned by city officials.
The project was brought to the attention of Thieneman when he saw a similar project in Shelby County. Thieneman said he always wants to help the area’s veterans with his ventures.
