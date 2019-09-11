Flags to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

(KFVS) - In accordance with President Donald Trump and the U.S. Flag Code, American and state flags at all public and state buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in observance of Patriot Day.
President Trump further calls upon Americans “to participate in community service in honor of those our Nation lost. This observance will include a moment of silence beginning at 7:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11."
All individuals, businesses. organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute of lowering the flag “in honor of the brave first responders, resolute members of our military, and ordinary Americans who showed extraordinary courage to save others on that fateful day.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.