First Alert: Mild, muggy morning

(KFVS) - We’re in for a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s again.
Lisa Michaels says areas of patchy light fog is possible especially in low lying areas.
Mostly sunny skies will be back today with a chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon.
High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values maxing out near 100 degrees. Areas that see more cloud cover will not feel heat indices as high.
We are still watching chances of rain/storms on Friday as a cold front will pass through.
The heat and humidity will back off slightly heading into the weekend.
A new trend in model runs is more rain entering the forecast at the beginning of next week due to a disturbance in the Atlantic.
