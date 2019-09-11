Felon who was gun shopping found with pistol in vehicle

By James Long | September 11, 2019 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 4:37 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man who was gun shopping with a woman was later arrested for possessing a handgun.

On Wednesday, September 11, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office about a gun transaction at an area business.

Detectives learned James H. Payne, 52, of Graves County, Ky. was acting suspicious while guiding an elderly woman to buy a gun. Payne never touched the guns or ammunition in the store and made some odd comments, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was stopped a short distance from the business. It was then learned that Payne was a convicted felon. Detectives were assisted on the scene by the ATF.

A gun recently bought was found in the floorboard of the vehicle.

Payne told the sheriff’s office that he tried to get people to buy guns for him a number of times.

Payne was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a felon and fraudulent firearms transaction.

