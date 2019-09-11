In D.C., Mayor Fischer meets with Rand Paul, discusses ‘common sense’ gun reform

(WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, talking gun control legislation with U.S. senators.
Fischer sat down with Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul to discuss legislation that would expand background checks.
They also talked about the economy.
Fischer is in Washington with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Monday, they met with White House officials to discuss recent violence, including shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
“Unfortunately, these mass shootings aren’t unique,” Fischer said. “They’re happening with a lot more frequency, but 30 years ago in Louisville this week was the Standard Gravure shooting. Eight people dead. Over a dozen wounded with an assault rifle. So there’s been plenty of time for elected officials to work on this issue.”
Fischer said the goal is to put pressure on lawmakers, to pass what he calls “common sense” gun safety legislation.
