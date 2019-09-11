Contest begins for design of “I Voted” sticker in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office has announced the start of an “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest.
The contest is open to all Cape Girardeau residents and the winning design will be featured on stickers for the 2020-21 election year.
The deadline to submit is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2019.
This will be the second contest held for the sticker, the first being in 2017 when Jackson High School Senior Lydia Riehn’s design was chosen.
“We are excited to hold the sticker design contest again,” said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “Our goal is to encourage county residents to participate civically by using their creative talents.”
After the designs have been submitted, finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. The judging will be based on artistic skill, theme and uniqueness of the design.
There will be an online vote to allow residents to have input on their favorite designs.
The winner and the first and second runner-ups will have their name, school name and a copy of their artwork on display at each polling location in Cape Girardeau County on Election Day, as well as on the Cape Girardeau County website, and social media outlets run by Cape Girardeau County.
The name and artwork of finalists may also appear on media outlets such as television, radio, and newspaper and their respective social media platforms.
“It will be interesting to see the submitted designs and have a new ‘I Voted’ sticker unique to our County,” said Summers.
More information is available on the County Clerk’s website.
Contestants must agree to the Official Rules of the contest and submit their designs by completing a Design Entry Form. All submissions must be made electronically.
