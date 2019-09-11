Carbondale School Board respond to Teacher Union contract concerns

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Carbondale School Board have issued a response to the Teacher Union contract concerns over the demands of teachers in the school district.
The Carbondale Education Association (CEA) is represented by 136 teachers, social works and other licensed professionals.
After months of negotiations, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.
Board President John Major maintains it is the interest of the board to govern accountable to the greater community while keeping the needs of the students foremost.
Major, a former teacher himself, said the district prides itself on its teaching force and compensates teachers competitively for that, citing that teachers earn on average $64,000, a figure slightly lower than the state average.
The CEA wants and annual 10 percent raise over three years, which could burden taxpayers with $2.1 million in additional spending. The union has since come down to 7 percent for two years and 6.5 for the third year.
The fund available that are being requested are reserved to protect nontenured faculty from job insecurity and protect the school district from borrowing funds at an increased interest rate to cover monthly expenses. The increase could also increase property taxes.
The board has proposed a three percent increase in salary for the 2019-20 school year and a four percent increase for the next two years.
Major said he is hopeful the future talks result in a contract that both sides find acceptable. He said the Board is willing to meet as soon as next week to settle a contract.
“The community is entitled to expect that fair compensation for its teachers does not result in an irresponsible and unsustainable budget for the District,” Major said.
