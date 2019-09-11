Businesses serving alcohol-only by the drink to be allowed in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Establishments in Mayfield, Kentucky will soon be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages "by the drink” only after the city council approved an ordinance Monday night, Sept. 9.
In a second reading, adoption of amendments and rescinding sections of Ordinance 4-19 were approved.
According to the new ordinance, all references to Quota Retail Drink Licenses would be removed.
The amendment means stand-alone bars serving alcoholic drinks will be allowed to operate within the city limits.
According to Mayfield City Clerk Tamie Johnson, the amendment lifts the 70/30 license for restaurants, which means 70 percent of sales will not have to come from food.
Under the ordinance, distilled spirits, wine or malt beverages can only be sold by those with a city issued license.
A Quota Retail Drink License in Mayfield cost $570 each year.
Johnson said the amended alcohol sales ordinance goes into effect after a notice is published on Friday, Sept. 13.
The following are the stipulations for sales or dispensing of distilled spirits, wine and/or malt beverages:
- Sales only between the hours of 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. before the following day Monday through Saturday.
- Sales are not permitted between the hours of 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday or between the hours of 9 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday except for New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, provided that the appropriate licenses have been obtained from the city and the state ABC Board.
- Retail package distilled spirits, wine and package malt beverage sales are permitted from 6 a.m. until midnight each day of the week, except package sales are not permitted 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday or between the hours of 9 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday.
Under the alcohol sales ordinance, those employed in selling and serving alcoholic beverages must complete a server training course provided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and to complete this training within 90 days of employment. All employees of a newly licensed business selling alcoholic beverages must be trained before the business opens.
